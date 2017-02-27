An AMAZING thing happens inside this ...

An AMAZING thing happens inside this ancient Egyptian temple at a very exact time

Read more: Daily Star

On two specific dates at the Great Temple of Ramses II in Abu Simbel the sun penetrates 60metres into the imposing structure. It passes through a narrow opening in the temple's east side and ultimately hits the Pharaoh's face within its shrine.

Chicago, IL

