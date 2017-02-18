3 soldiers killed in Egypt's Sinai blast
At least three Egyptian soldiers were killed on Friday as a roadside bomb targeted their armored vehicle in restive North Sinai province bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, a security source told Xinhua. "An explosive device was remotely detonated by militants some 80 km from North Sinai's Arish city, which killed three soldiers and injured four others who were taken to a nearby military hospital in Suez," said the source.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|12 min
|Faith
|512,537
|Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti...
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|1
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Feb 11
|Neymar
|8
|Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09)
|Jan 30
|Phart Manly
|24
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan '17
|Horatio
|9,973
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC