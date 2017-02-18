3 soldiers killed in Egypt's Sinai blast

3 soldiers killed in Egypt's Sinai blast

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

At least three Egyptian soldiers were killed on Friday as a roadside bomb targeted their armored vehicle in restive North Sinai province bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, a security source told Xinhua. "An explosive device was remotely detonated by militants some 80 km from North Sinai's Arish city, which killed three soldiers and injured four others who were taken to a nearby military hospital in Suez," said the source.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 12 min Faith 512,537
News Portugal foreign minister wants close future ti... Feb 11 Neymar 1
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Feb 11 Neymar 8
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan '17 Horatio 9,973
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Hurricane
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 28,910 • Total comments across all topics: 278,951,290

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC