3 soldiers killed in Egypt's Sinai blast

At least three Egyptian soldiers were killed on Friday as a roadside bomb targeted their armored vehicle in restive North Sinai province bordering Israel and the Palestinian Gaza Strip, a security source told Xinhua. "An explosive device was remotely detonated by militants some 80 km from North Sinai's Arish city, which killed three soldiers and injured four others who were taken to a nearby military hospital in Suez," said the source.

