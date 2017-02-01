3,000-Year-Old Tomb of Royal Scribe Uncovered in Egypt

Archaeologists say they've discovered the 3,000-year-old tomb of a royal Egyptian scribe in the vast necropolis at ancient Thebes. Richly decorated with images of gods, baboons and mortals alike, the burial chamber dates back to the Ramesside period, around 1200 B.C. The ruins of Thebes - in modern-day Luxor - span both banks of the Nile River in Upper Egypt.

