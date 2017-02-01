2,300-Year-Old Mummy Unveiled at Fort Lauderdale Museum

Mimi Leveque, with the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, discusses the new Egyptian mummy "Annie" as it's unveiled at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. The latest attraction at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale may also be one of the oldest: a 2,300-year-old Egyptian mummy named "Annie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.