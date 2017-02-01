2,300-Year-Old Mummy Unveiled at Fort...

2,300-Year-Old Mummy Unveiled at Fort Lauderdale Museum

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: NBC Miami

Mimi Leveque, with the Peabody Essex Museum in Salem, Massachusetts, discusses the new Egyptian mummy "Annie" as it's unveiled at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale. The latest attraction at the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale may also be one of the oldest: a 2,300-year-old Egyptian mummy named "Annie."

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Miami.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 2 min Faith Michigan 510,055
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Jan 30 Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. Hong Kong
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,230 • Total comments across all topics: 278,471,313

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC