Wheat experiment renews Egypt's hope to achieve food self-sufficiency

Egyptian scientists recently claimed they have successfully applied a new method to bring an extra wheat harvest in winter, raising new hope to end the country's wheat shortage and achieve food self-sufficiency. "Planting wheat twice a year will double the production, save water, and open the door to achieve food self-sufficiency in Egypt," Hisahm Mustafa, chairman of the National Center for Water Researches , told Xinhua in a recent interview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.