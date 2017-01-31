UNHCR: Refugees 'Anxious, Confused and Heartbroken' over Travel Ban

Filippo Grandi, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, speaks during a press conference in Cairo, Egypt, Oct. 20, 2016. People are "anxious, confused, and heartbroken" after being told they cannot come to the U.S. after having undergone a lengthy application process, according to Filippo Grandi of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

