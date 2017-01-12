UK top diplomat admits to helping dra...

UK top diplomat admits to helping draft anti-settlement UN resolution

Tuesday Jan 10 Read more: The Times of Israel

Boris Johnson tells British parliament that London supported vote because it also condemns terror; Netanyahu continues to blame Obama administration British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street after a meeting of the Cabinet in central London, January 10, 2017. British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson on Tuesday told the London parliament the United Kingdom played a key role in advancing an anti-settlement resolution passed by the United Nations Security Council last month.

