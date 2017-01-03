Travelers looking to jet off to their...

Travelers looking to jet off to their destinations have new concerns about flying

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Valley News Live

Hundreds of fliers were bound for Hector International Airport on Friday afternoon around the same time of the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting and word quickly spread to those traveling. Traveling is never an easy task and fliers around the country were on edge while the events of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting unfolded.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 5 min DaniEl 507,386
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec 30 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,885 • Total comments across all topics: 277,728,422

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC