Travelers looking to jet off to their destinations have new concerns about flying
Hundreds of fliers were bound for Hector International Airport on Friday afternoon around the same time of the Fort Lauderdale Airport shooting and word quickly spread to those traveling. Traveling is never an easy task and fliers around the country were on edge while the events of the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting unfolded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Valley News Live.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|5 min
|DaniEl
|507,386
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Pharoan
|7
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC