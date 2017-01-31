Theresa May is at the heart of a poli...

Theresa May is at the heart of a political storm over her 'weak' response to Trump's Muslim ban

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Jan 29 Read more: Silicon Alley Insider

Theresa May was at the centre of a political storm on Saturday evening after it emerged that US President Donald Trump's ban on Muslims of particular nationalities entering the US will affect Britons, including one of her own MPs. On Friday, Trump signed off an executive order that officially banned people from seven countries with mostly Muslim populations from entering the US for 90 days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Alley Insider.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min Mrs Sunny 509,965
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Mon Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC