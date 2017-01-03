The new head is Najla Mousa Balabel, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.
Freshly harvested wheat in a field in Qaha, El Kalubia governorate, northeast of Cairo, Egypt. Egypt, the world's largest wheat buyer, has appointed a new head to its agriculture quarantine agency.
