The Explosive Secrets of Egypt's DesertBy Peter Schwartzstein
World War II was terribly unkind to Egypt . Never keen to partake in hostilities to begin with, the country nevertheless found itself thrust into the conflict as the European powers battled one another across vast swathes of its arid sands.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Beast.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|2 min
|Faith Michigan
|506,971
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Pharoan
|7
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Nov '16
|Normandie Kent
|9,972
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC