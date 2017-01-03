Templo de Debod

The Temple of Debod is an ancient Egyptian temple which was dismantled and rebuilt in Madrid. In 1960, due to the construction of the Aswan High Dam and the consequent threat posed by its reservoir to numerous monuments and archeological sites, UNESCO made an international call to save this rich historical legacy.

Chicago, IL

