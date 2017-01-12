Swedish archaeologists discover 12 ancient Egyptian cemeteries near Aswan
Skeletal and animal remains are seen at one of 12 newly discovered ancient Egyptian cemetaries dating back to the New Kingdom era at Gabal al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area in Upper Egypt, north of Aswan, January 11, 2017, in this handout picture courtesy of the Ministry of Antiquities. The Ministry of Antiquities/Handout via Reuters One of 12 newly discovered ancient Egyptian cemetaries dating back to the New Kingdom era, at Gabal al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area in Upper Egypt, north of Aswan, January 11, 2017.
