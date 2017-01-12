Swedish archaeologists discover 12 ancient Egyptian cemeteries near Aswan
Swedish archaeologists have unearthed a dozen burial sites near the southern city of Aswan that date back almost 3500 years to the New Kingdom era of ancient Egypt, the Antiquities Ministry said on Wednesday. Human and animal remains were found in the cemeteries, which were discovered in the Gabal al-Silsila or Chain of Mountains area 65 km north of Aswan and would have been used during the reigns of pharaohs Thutmose III and Amenhotep II.
