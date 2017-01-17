St. John The Merciful

St. John The Merciful

Roman martyrology: At Alexandria, St. John the Almoner, bishop of that city, most celebrated for his charity towards the poor. Patriarch of Alexandria, Egypt, called "the Almoner" because of his generosity to the poor.

