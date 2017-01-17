Obama Leaves Mixed Legacy in Middle East 8 Years After Cairo Speech
President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton tour the Sultan Hassan Mosque, June 4, 2009 in Cairo, Egypt. Built in 1256, the mosque is one of the largest in the world.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|23 min
|Rudolpho Laspari
|507,881
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Pharoan
|7
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC