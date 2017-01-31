New air route to link Fuzhou, New York
China's Xiamen Airlines will launch a new direct route linking Fuzhou, capital city of east China's Fujian Province, and New York City on Feb. 15. The round-trip flights will be conducted by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner. It will depart from Fuzhou at 8:45 a.m. Beijing time on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays.
