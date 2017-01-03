National Museum solves Egyptian treas...

National Museum solves Egyptian treasure riddle after missing pieces are found

Missing fragments of an ancient Egyptian treasure have been reunited with the rest of the remains - 160 years after the item was donated to a Scottish museum. Experts said they have been able to shed new light on the origins of a perfume box believed to be around 3,400 years old thanks to the recovery of two lost pieces.

Chicago, IL

