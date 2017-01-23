Moradi Kermani's "You're No Stranger Here" translated into Arabic

The book has been rendered into Arabic by Khariyyah Dammak Qasim, an assistant professor and head of the Persian Department at the University of Baghdad, the Persian service of ISNA reported on Sunday. Majid Shamseddin, a Ph.D. student of Persian literature at Tehran's Kharazmi University, and Persian language scholar Amir-Hossein Mojeiri have also made contributions to the book.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Tehran Times.