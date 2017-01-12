January 12, 1984 - " Pyramid mystery ...

January 12, 1984 - " Pyramid mystery unearthed

Thursday Read more: History Television

On this day, an international panel overseeing the restoration of the Great Pyramids in Egypt overcomes years of frustration when it abandons modern construction techniques in favor of the method employed by the ancient Egyptians. Located at Giza outside Cairo, some of the oldest manmade structures on earth were showing severe signs of decay by the early 1980s.

Chicago, IL

