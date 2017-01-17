Italian experts to travel to Egypt to...

Italian experts to travel to Egypt to probe student's death

Egypt said on Sunday it has agreed to Italy's request to send experts to try and retrieve footage from security cameras at a Cairo metro station that a murdered Italian student used the day he disappeared nearly a year ago. A statement by Egypt's chief prosecutor said the Italian experts would be accompanied by others from a "specialized" German company.

