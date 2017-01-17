Italian experts to travel to Egypt to probe student's death

In this file photo released by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior on Thursday, Mar. 24, 2016, personal belongings of slain Italian graduate student Giulio Regeni, including his passport, are displayed. Egypt has agreed to Italy's request to send experts to try and retrieve footage from security cameras at a Cairo metro station that a murdered Italian student used the day he disappeared nearly a year ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.