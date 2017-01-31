IS claims killing and wounding 20 Egy...

IS claims killing and wounding 20 Egyptian troops in Sinai

The Islamic State group in Egypt claimed on Tuesday that its fighters killed and wounded 20 Egyptian soldiers in four days of clashes in northern Sinai. In a statement posted on a pro-IS website, the Egyptian affiliate of the Sunni militant group said the fighting took place south of the coastal city of el-Arish and that the militants also destroyed two tanks, a Humvee and two other military vehicles.

