Inspire Egypt: Slow Food comes to the British Embassy

On Sunday 29 January, the British Embassy hosted a Slow Food Reception in the Residence as part of its Inspire Egypt initiative, which highlights inspirational Egyptians from all walks of life, bringing them together and investing in their potential to help make a difference to Egypt and the rest of the world. The event was a celebration of local organisations who are working to redefine food production and consumption systems through linking the pleasure and traditions of Egyptian food with a commitment to the community, the environment, and economic and gender inclusion.

