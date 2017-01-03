His Majesty Sultan Qaboos receives message from Egyptian president

Muscat: His Majesty Sultan Qaboos bin Said received a verbal message from President Abdel Fattah Al Sisi of the Arab Republic of Egypt relating to the bilateral relations between the two countries and means of supporting and enhancing them, as well as matters of common concern between the two sides. The message was handed over by Sameh Shoukry, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Egypt, Envoy of the Egyptian President when he was received on behalf of His Majesty the Sultan by His Highness Sayyid Asa'ad bin Tariq Al Said yesterday.

