Greatest War Ever:

Greatest War Ever:

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: BrothersJudd Blog

But in the new Middle East, everything is possible. It seems that the current Egyptian leadership, the bitter enemy of the Muslim Brotherhood , has decided to change its behavior toward Hamas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BrothersJudd Blog.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 3 min uyan 507,258
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Fri Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec 30 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,680 • Total comments across all topics: 277,688,945

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC