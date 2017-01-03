Fearful Egypt Copts mark Christmas af...

Fearful Egypt Copts mark Christmas after church bombing

It is Christmas Eve for Egypt's Copts but Marie Labib is not in a festive mood, with dark thoughts haunting her weeks after a church bombing killed 28 members of her community. Copts, who make up about one-tenth of Egypt's population of more than 92 million and who celebrate Christmas on Saturday, have long complained of discrimination.

