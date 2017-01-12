EU condemns Egypt for freezing NGO di...

EU condemns Egypt for freezing NGO directors' assets

On Wednesday, the Cairo Criminal Court decided to freeze assets belonging to three non-governmental organisaiton directors on charges of foreign funding. The defendants include director of Nazra for Feminist Studies Mozn Hassan, director od Arab Organisation for Criminal Rehabilitation Mohamed Zare'a, and director of the Arab Penal Reform Organisation.

