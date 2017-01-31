England Returns Egyptian Ushabti Figu...

England Returns Egyptian Ushabti Figurine

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: Archaeology

Ahram Online reports that a wooden ushabti figurine stolen from a storehouse in Aswan in 2013 has been recovered in London. The figurine, which stands about six and one-half inches tall, was discovered by Spanish archaeologists in 2009 at the Qubet Al Hawa necropolis, and was placed in a storehouse with other artifacts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Archaeology.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min DaniEl 509,924
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Mon Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,512 • Total comments across all topics: 278,436,037

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC