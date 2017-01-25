Egypt's Sisi says 2011 uprising sidet...

Egypt's Sisi says 2011 uprising sidetracked by unpatriotic purposes

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi said on Wednesday that the 2011 uprising that toppled former President Hosni Mubarak was sidetracked by narrow interests and unpatriotic purposes, yet it remains a turning point in Egypt's history. He made the remarks in a televised speech aired on the state TV to mark the sixth anniversary of "January 25 Revolution."

Chicago, IL

