Egyptian Travel Agents Association settles $4.75M in members' debts to foreign companies

The Egyptian Travel Agents Association restored $4.750m from foreign companies that stopped paying their dues to the Egyptian companies in the last year. According to a financial statement by the association, the ETAA concluded settlement agreements with a number of foreign companies to pay the dues of Egyptian companies.

