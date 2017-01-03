Egyptian importers face bankruptcy af...

Egyptian importers face bankruptcy after currency float

Yesterday Read more: Reuters

CAIRO, Jan 6 Mohsen al-Gedamy has run a successful business for the past seven years importing beans, a staple food for many Egyptians, but after the currency was suddenly floated late last year he now faces bankruptcy. He is among thousands of importers caught out by the float in November, which has since halved the official value of the Egyptian pound, leaving them with ballooning dollar debts.

Chicago, IL

