Egyptian Delegation to Lobby Trump Administration for Action Against Muslim Brotherhood

A delegation of Egyptian lawmakers and civil society representatives plans to arrive in Washington the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to lobby the new administration to take firm action against the Muslim Brotherhood. "We are in a war against this group and other radical political Islam movements, so it is important to exploit the new anti-radical Islam atmosphere in America to achieve our goal," the Al-Ahram daily quoted Tarek Radwan, deputy chairman of the Egyptian parliament's foreign affairs committee, as saying.

