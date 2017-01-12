Egyptian Delegation to Lobby Trump Administration for Action Against Muslim Brotherhood
A delegation of Egyptian lawmakers and civil society representatives plans to arrive in Washington the day after President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration to lobby the new administration to take firm action against the Muslim Brotherhood. "We are in a war against this group and other radical political Islam movements, so it is important to exploit the new anti-radical Islam atmosphere in America to achieve our goal," the Al-Ahram daily quoted Tarek Radwan, deputy chairman of the Egyptian parliament's foreign affairs committee, as saying.
Read more at Cybercast News Service.
