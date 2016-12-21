Egypt Travel Warning

Egypt Travel Warning

U.S. Mission personnel are only permitted to travel to and from Sharm el-Sheikh by air - overland travel is not allowed anywhere in the Sinai Peninsula. The Egyptian Government maintains a heavy security presence at major tourist sites, such as Sharm el-Sheikh, Hurghada, and other beach resorts on the Red Sea and on the Mediterranean coast west of Alexandria, and at many of the temples and archaeological sites located in and around greater Cairo and in the Nile Valley, such as Luxor, Aswan, and Abu Simbel.

Chicago, IL

