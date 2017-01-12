Egypt slams EU, UK for criticizing ruling on activists

In this June 1, 2016 file photo, Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, speaks during a press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban at the presidential palace in Cairo, Egypt. Egypt has blasted the EU and Britain for criticizing a recent court decision to freeze the assets of three rights activists, accusing them of double standards and telling them to mind their own business.

