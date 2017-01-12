Egypt raises prices on some medicines after currency plunge
Egypt will raise prices for a number of medicines after months of negotiations with pharmaceutical companies hurt by dollar shortages and a weakening currency, Health Minister Ahmed Rady said on Thursday. Medicine are arranged on a shelf inside in a pharmacy in Cairo, Egypt, November 17, 2016.
