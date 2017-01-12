Egypt raises prices on some medicines...

Egypt raises prices on some medicines after currency plunge

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Channelnewsasia.com

Egypt will raise prices for a number of medicines after months of negotiations with pharmaceutical companies hurt by dollar shortages and a weakening currency, Health Minister Ahmed Rady said on Thursday. Medicine are arranged on a shelf inside in a pharmacy in Cairo, Egypt, November 17, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Channelnewsasia.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 26 min uyan 507,645
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec 30 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,943 • Total comments across all topics: 277,870,069

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC