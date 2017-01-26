Egypt places 1,500 people on 'terror ...

Egypt places 1,500 people on 'terror list' prompting condemnation from HRW

Wednesday Jan 25 Read more: Al Bawaba

International watchdog Human Rights Watch criticised the placement of hundreds of Egyptians on 'terrorists list' , in an official statement on Tuesday. It calls on the Egyptian prosecutors, and parliament to withdraw the aforementioned decision and cancel the relevant law or amend it to "ensure due process guarantees a narrower and more specific definition of terrorism," the statement read.

Chicago, IL

