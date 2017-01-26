Egypt mulls return to the Nile Basin ...

Egypt mulls return to the Nile Basin Initiative

THe NBI was launched as "a forum for consultation and coordination among the Basin States for the sustainable management and development of the shared Nile water and related resources." The Nile Basin Initiative is currently preparing a delegation to visit Cairo to discuss Egypt's possible return to the regional grouping after seven years of inactivity, the initiative's head told Ahram Online.

Chicago, IL

