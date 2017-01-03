Egypt: Govt Welcomes Archeological Conservation, Exhibition With China
Excavation works and artifact discoveries have recently flourished in Egypt and China, Tarek Tawfik, general director and head supervisor of the still under-construction Grand Egyptian Museum told Xinhua in a recent interview. "In light of growing distinguished relations between Egypt and China, the GEM will be happy to receive Chinese visitors after its soft opening in early 2018," said Tawfik.
