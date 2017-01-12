Egypt drops case against mob that attacked Christian woman
Egyptian prosecutors have thrown out a case brought by an elderly Christian woman against several members of a Muslim mob who stripped off her clothes and paraded her naked through the streets, her lawyer said Sunday. Last May's assault in the central Minya province began after rumors spread that the son of the 70-year-old woman had an affair with a Muslim woman - a taboo in majority Muslim and conservative Egypt.
