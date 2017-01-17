Egypt court rules against handing islands to Saudi Arabia

Egyptian lawyer and former presidential candidate Khaled Ali celebrates after the Supreme Administrative Court said two islands, Sanafir and Tiran, are Egyptian, debunking the government's claim that they were Saudi, in Cairo, Egypt, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017. An Egyptian court has ruled against the government's decision to hand over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, a landmark verdict likely to deepen tension with the kingdom.

