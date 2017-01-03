Egypt: Confucius Institute Expands Chinese Learning to Reach More Universities, Schools

Cairo University's Confucius Institute no longer targets only university students of Chinese language, but it started to attract students from different faculties and will soon open branches in more universities and schools nationwide in Egypt, the institute manager told Xinhua in an interview Tuesday. "Over the past two years, we started to receive students of irrelevant faculties such as engineering, antiquities, science, law and commerce, besides tour guides who would like to learn Chinese language for career development," said Professor Rehab Mahmoud, manager of Confucius Institute and head of Chinese Language Department at Cairo University.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAfrica.com.