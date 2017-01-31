Egypt boosts navy as part of Red Sea ...

Egypt boosts navy as part of Red Sea strategy

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: UPI

By establishing a naval force in the Red Sea, Egypt aims for more than protecting navigation in the Suez Canal, a vital waA terway for international trade, miliA tary experts said. "The force will be the backbone of Egypt's new Red Sea strategy," former Assistant Defense MinisA ter Hossam Suweilam said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UPI.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 17 min Mrs Sunny 509,965
News Family axes wedding plans, Egyptian cuts off penis (May '09) Mon Phart Manly 24
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec '16 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. American Idol
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,400 • Total comments across all topics: 278,448,856

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC