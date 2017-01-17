Egypt and Saudi Arabia: The end of an alliance?

Three years after taking power, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's initial popularity has waned as Egypt's intractable economic and social problems weighed more heavily on the populace, sparking criticism of the regime, even in the usually pro-government media. Sisi's call for the populace to tighten their belts and remain patient rang increasingly hollow, as Egyptians confronted acute shortages and high prices of staples such as sugar, rice and cooking oil, a cut in fuel subsidies and a devaluation of the Egyptian pound.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jerusalem Post.