Egypian Christian who sold alcohol murdered in apparently Islamist attack

Wednesday Jan 4

A "bearded man" slit Yusuf Lama'a's throat as he sat smoking a shisha pipe in front of his shop in the northern coastal city of Alexandria. The incident was captured on the store's security cameras, and security forces have since been able to identify the killer as Adel Abdel Nour al-Said Suleiman, al-Tahrir news reported yesterday.

Chicago, IL

