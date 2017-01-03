Egypian Christian who sold alcohol murdered in apparently Islamist attack
A "bearded man" slit Yusuf Lama'a's throat as he sat smoking a shisha pipe in front of his shop in the northern coastal city of Alexandria. The incident was captured on the store's security cameras, and security forces have since been able to identify the killer as Adel Abdel Nour al-Said Suleiman, al-Tahrir news reported yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|3 min
|uyan
|507,258
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Fri
|Horatio
|9,973
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Pharoan
|7
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC