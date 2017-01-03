EDITORIAL: Egypt's Coptic Christians ...

EDITORIAL: Egypt's Coptic Christians face renewal of violence

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Chronicle Herald

On Dec. 11, a bomb ripped through the chapel in the St. Mark's Cathedral complex, the seat of Egypt's ancient Coptic Orthodox Church. It killed 27 people and wounded another 49, one of the deadliest attacks on the country's Christian minority in recent memory.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10) 46 min Faith Michigan 507,527
News Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05) Jan 6 Horatio 9,973
News Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16) Dec 30 Pharoan 7
News 'One World' show Nov '16 Anonymous 1
News Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11) Oct '16 Joshua Rosenbloom 1,208
News Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo... Oct '16 Stephany McDowell 1
News "The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11) Aug '16 Muslim Hunter 5
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,945 • Total comments across all topics: 277,805,281

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC