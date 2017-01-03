EDITORIAL: Egypt's Coptic Christians face renewal of violence
On Dec. 11, a bomb ripped through the chapel in the St. Mark's Cathedral complex, the seat of Egypt's ancient Coptic Orthodox Church. It killed 27 people and wounded another 49, one of the deadliest attacks on the country's Christian minority in recent memory.
