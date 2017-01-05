.com | Egypt arrests four over Cairo church bombing

.com | Egypt arrests four over Cairo ...

Egypt has arrested four people suspected of involvement in a Cairo church bombing last month that killed 27 people, the interior ministry said on Wednesday. Those detained include one of the two main suspected plotters of the attack, Karam Ahmed Abdel-Aal Ibrahim, and three others who were planning other attacks, the ministry said in a statement.

