Cairo University to open new institute for Japan studies
Cairo University will establish an institute for Japan studies in February for a broad spectrum of research in both arts and sciences, as well as to serve as a "bridge" to deepen understanding about Japan, university officials said. The institute's launch is in line with a recent rising interest from the Egyptian government in Japan, particularly in the Japanese approach to education.
