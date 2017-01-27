Cairo University to open new institut...

Cairo University to open new institute for Japan studies

Read more: The Japan Times

Cairo University will establish an institute for Japan studies in February for a broad spectrum of research in both arts and sciences, as well as to serve as a "bridge" to deepen understanding about Japan, university officials said. The institute's launch is in line with a recent rising interest from the Egyptian government in Japan, particularly in the Japanese approach to education.

Chicago, IL

