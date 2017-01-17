Bread seller in Hurghada.

Bread seller in Hurghada.

Moody's Investor Service expects that Egypt's economy will grow by 4% in 2017, and the growth rate will increase 4.5% in the following year. Moody's attributes this potential increase to private consumption and foreign investments which will push forward economic development in Egypt, in a report published on Sunday.

