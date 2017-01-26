Al-Sisi: Egypt working so US Embassy transfer to Jerusalem will not complicated Palestinian issue
Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi spoke at a convention for young people in the Egyptian city of Aswan on Saturday, during which he mentioned the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Referring to the expected transfer of the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, al-Sisi said that Egypt is working to that such a move would not complicate the Palestinian issue any further.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ynetnews.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Islam Will Conquer Italy and the Entire West (Sep '10)
|4 min
|CantHideTheTruth
|509,129
|Why Queen Cleopatra was definitely not Black (Dec '05)
|Jan 6
|Horatio
|9,973
|Egypt, Saudi Arabia sign 60 billion Saudi riyal... (Apr '16)
|Dec 30
|Pharoan
|7
|'One World' show
|Nov '16
|Anonymous
|1
|Anti-Semitism Has No Place in Islam (Mar '11)
|Oct '16
|Joshua Rosenbloom
|1,208
|Putin's Syria playbook? To recapture Soviet glo...
|Oct '16
|Stephany McDowell
|1
|"The best way to eliminate someone politically ... (Jul '11)
|Aug '16
|Muslim Hunter
|5
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC