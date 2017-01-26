Al-Sisi: Egypt working so US Embassy ...

Al-Sisi: Egypt working so US Embassy transfer to Jerusalem will not complicated Palestinian issue

Egypt's President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi spoke at a convention for young people in the Egyptian city of Aswan on Saturday, during which he mentioned the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Referring to the expected transfer of the US Embassy to Israel from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, al-Sisi said that Egypt is working to that such a move would not complicate the Palestinian issue any further.

Chicago, IL

